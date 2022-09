HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the open Thursday morning following another big interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and a warning that there were more to come.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.97 percent, or 363.69 points, to 18,080.93.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.59 percent, or 18.41 points, to 3,098.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.73 percent, or 14.61 points, to 1,989.70.