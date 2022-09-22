Imran Khan seeks to put more pressure on govt thru ‘real freedom’ drive

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday announced to launch his protest movement for “Haqeeqi Azaadi” against the incumbent government from Saturday (September 24).

Imran Khan urged the legal fraternity to stand with him for rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution in the country.

While addressing the legal fraternity here, Khan requested the lawyer to remain ready for his call, as he was fighting for ‘a true independent country’.

Imran said that a country could not progress and prospers without a strengthened justice system and rule of law, alleging that ‘imported’ government is leading Pakistan towards a swamp.

Imran Khan said according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other world institution, Pakistan is facing a Sri Lanka-like situation as the inflation is at the highest level in Pakistan. He said his party will steer the country clear of this slack.

He said that during his rule Pakistan was progressing in all sectors but present ‘corrupt’ rulers were imposed through a ‘conspiracy’ only to stop the progress of Pakistan. He said these rulers have no interest in the Pakistan as they came to safeguard their money and they were taking all the necessary steps to get rid of corruption cases filed against them. He said our rules were giving a message to youth to become dacoits as no one could arrest them in Pakistan.

Imran, giving the example of Indian Prime Minister, said in democratic countries rulers never laundered their money abroad. He said in democratic countries corrupt and dacoits never make the decision for the country. “But in Pakistan matters of national security and appointment of chief of army staff was being decided by the corrupt and absconders,” he claimed.

When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

He accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (dubbing him as a crime minister) of begging for help “but no one in the world is ready to help the corrupt rulers”.

He said present rulers have destroyed the economy of the country. They are not ready to announce early elections as they could not come again in power, Imran claimed.

He again asked the workers and supporters of his party to reply ‘anonymous calls’ in the same tone and told them that the constitution protects their rights for speech.

He claimed there is no rule of law in Pakistan as the agencies meant for protection of the people of Pakistan were threatening them through anonymous phone calls.

He said people were living in jungle like conditions as their lives, honour and properties were not safe at the hands of the influenced people.

Imran said it’s a right time for people to stand for their rights. He advised them not to vote the corrupt people in future as their wealth swells in abroad whenever the value of dollar rises.

The lawyers at the occasion resolved that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should take suo motu notice over the action of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting important national issues of the country with ‘a convicted and absconder of the court person in violation of Secret Act’.

They also demanded withdrawal of contempt of court proceedings initiated against Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022