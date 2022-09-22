AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
Hamza flays Punjab govt for raising flour price

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 06:18am
LAHORE: Former chief minister of Punjab and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif slated the Punjab government for stopping the subsidized flour supply to the poor.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamza said his government introduced a subsidized flour scheme for the poor segment of society, under which a 10kg bag of flour was being supplied for Rs490 across the province, but the incumbent government has increased its price and now a 10kg bag of flour will be available for 648 rupees, he lamented.

He alleged that Tehreek-e-Insaf’s provincial government following its anti-poor policies waived off subsidy on the flour which was another blow to the people who were already facing history’s worst inflation. Will the money of cheap flour scheme be spent on Imran Khan Niazi’s protocol, he questioned? He added that PTI Chief Imran Niazi had nothing to do with the people; he only had lust for power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government Hamza Shehbaz flour prices PML-N

