KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,965.58 High: 41,358.97 Low: 40,871.53 Net Change: 255.33 Volume (000): 113,078 Value (000): 4,113,351 Makt Cap (000) 1,591,700,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,075.79 NET CH (+) 6.82 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,370.51 NET CH (-) 45.46 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,548.22 NET CH (-) 26.27 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,629.01 NET CH (-) 6.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,647.05 NET CH (-) 67.90 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,942.92 NET CH (-) 34.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-September-2022 ====================================

