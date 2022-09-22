Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,965.58
High: 41,358.97
Low: 40,871.53
Net Change: 255.33
Volume (000): 113,078
Value (000): 4,113,351
Makt Cap (000) 1,591,700,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,075.79
NET CH (+) 6.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,370.51
NET CH (-) 45.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,548.22
NET CH (-) 26.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,629.01
NET CH (-) 6.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,647.05
NET CH (-) 67.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,942.92
NET CH (-) 34.61
------------------------------------
As on: 21-September-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
