AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
ANL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.15%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.28%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.52%)
MLCF 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.18%)
OGDC 71.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.87 (-6.41%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.02%)
TPL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.33%)
TPLP 19.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.21%)
TREET 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.01%)
TRG 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
UNITY 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,085 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.93%)
BR30 14,997 Decreased By -338.5 (-2.21%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -255.3 (-0.62%)
KSE30 15,337 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 21, 2022). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,965.58
High:                      41,358.97
Low:                       40,871.53
Net Change:                   255.33
Volume (000):                113,078
Value (000):               4,113,351
Makt Cap (000)         1,591,700,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,075.79
NET CH                      (+) 6.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,370.51
NET CH                     (-) 45.46
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,548.22
NET CH                     (-) 26.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,629.01
NET CH                      (-) 6.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,647.05
NET CH                     (-) 67.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,942.92
NET CH                     (-) 34.61
------------------------------------
As on:             21-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Imran Khan seeks to put more pressure on govt thru ‘real freedom’ drive

FY22 KE net profit declines YoY

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories