KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 21, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 243.00 245.45 DKK 32.07 32.17
SAUDIA RIYAL 64.50 65.15 NOK 23.28 23.38
UAE DIRHAM 66.15 66.81 SEK 21.93 22.03
EURO 241.00 243.40 AUD $ 161.00 163.00
UK POUND 276.00 278.80 CADS 181.00 183.00
JAPANI YEN 1.67360 1.69360 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 250.58 251.58 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 34.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
