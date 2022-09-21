What is your expectation in the monetary policy announcement on August 22?

Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
|Stock
|Price
|
B. F. Mod. / Sep 21
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
5.75
▲ 0.75 (15.00%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Sep 21
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
4.90
▲ 0.41 (9.13%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Sep 21
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
1.95
▲ 0.15 (8.33%)
|
Sapphire Textile / Sep 21
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited(SAPT)
|
1097.03
▲ 76.53 (7.50%)
|
Sapphire Fibres / Sep 21
Sapphire Fibres Limited(SFL)
|
1156.57
▲ 80.69 (7.50%)
|
Kohinoor Mills / Sep 21
Kohinoor Mills Limited(KML)
|
30.30
▲ 2.11 (7.48%)
|
Hussain Industries / Sep 21
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
17.89
▲ 1.24 (7.45%)
|
Masood Textile / Sep 21
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
41.89
▲ 2.79 (7.14%)
|
Abdullah Shah / Sep 21
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
8.13
▲ 0.46 (6.00%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Sep 21
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
8.45
▲ 0.45 (5.62%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Ferozsons (Lab) / Sep 21
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited(FEROZ)
|
206.85
▲ -53.78 (-20.63%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Sep 21
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
5.66
▲ -0.82 (-12.65%)
|
Tariq Corp.Prefer. / Sep 21
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
4.13
▲ -0.53 (-11.37%)
|
Escorts Bank / Sep 21
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
4.92
▲ -0.52 (-9.56%)
|
Javedan Corp. / Sep 21
Javedan Corporation Limited(JVDC)
|
50.50
▲ -5.05 (-9.09%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Sep 21
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
97.50
▲ -7.90 (-7.50%)
|
MetaTech. / Sep 21
MetaTech Health Limited(META)
|
19.83
▲ -1.60 (-7.47%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 21
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
3.85
▲ -0.30 (-7.23%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Sep 21
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3.50
▲ -0.25 (-6.67%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Sep 21
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
3.10
▲ -0.20 (-6.06%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 21
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
38,687,500
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Sep 21
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
10,522,822
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 21
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
10,280,029
▼ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 21
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
9,119,590
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Cement / Sep 21
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
6,542,000
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
6,521,000
▼ 0.00
|
Unity Foods Ltd / Sep 21
Unity Foods Limited(UNITY)
|
5,743,080
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 21
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
4,091,892
▼ 0.00
|
Sui North Gas / Sep 21
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
3,949,884
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Sep 21
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
3,314,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 21
|
239.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 21
|
239.50
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 20
|
0.96
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 21
|
143.64
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 21
|
1.14
|
Euro to USD / Sep 21
|
1
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 20
|
2.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 20
|
3855.93
|
Nasdaq / Sep 20
|
11425.05
|
Dow Jones / Sep 20
|
30706.23
|
India Sensex / Sep 21
|
59732.61
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 21
|
27313.13
|
Hang Seng / Sep 21
|
18515.54
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 21
|
7179.26
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 21
|
12532.24
|
France CAC40 / Sep 21
|
5926.26
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 20
|
84.45
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 20
|
22435
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 20
|
132973
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 20
|
93.33
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 21
|
1662.33
