AGL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.95%)
EFERT 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.83%)
EPCL 55.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.58%)
FCCL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
FLYNG 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.78%)
GGGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
GTECH 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.59%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.65%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.45%)
MLCF 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.22%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.96%)
PAEL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.3%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.71%)
TREET 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
TRG 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
UNITY 21.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.31%)
WAVES 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,088 Decreased By -34.7 (-0.84%)
BR30 15,101 Decreased By -234.6 (-1.53%)
KSE100 40,973 Decreased By -247.5 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,355 Decreased By -92.2 (-0.6%)
What is your expectation in the monetary policy announcement on August 22?

Published 21 Sep, 2022 02:10pm
