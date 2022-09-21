AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 11:02am
Pakistan’s rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering at 239-240 in the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 238.99, a depreciation of Re0.08 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's rupee had depreciated for the 13th successive session to settle with a loss of 0.42% at 238.91 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, as expectation of a widening trade deficit and a strong greenback kept the local currency under pressure.

The currency has been under renewed pressure despite release of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of $1.16 billion earlier this month.

The downward push comes on the back of a rising dollar value in the global markets and expectations of a widening current account deficit amid an increase in imports, especially edible items, due to floods.

On the other hand, experts predict inflows from exports would remain lacklustre, while remittances are also expected to disappoint.

Internationally, the dollar hovered near a two-decade peak against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after yields on US Treasuries leaped ahead of another aggressive rate hike expected from the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1% to 110.27, extending a 0.6% overnight gain, and remained not far below a 20-year high of 110.79 hit this month.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up on Wednesday on supply concerns, but expectations of another aggressive US interest rate hike capped gains amid investor concerns it could lead to a recession and hurt fuel demand.

