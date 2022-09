HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open of trade Wednesday, reversing the previous day’s gains as investors geared up for an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.76 percent, or 142.57 points, to 18,638.85.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.47 percent, or 14.66 points, to 3,107.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.70 percent, or 14.05 points, to 1,997.60.