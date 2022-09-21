Maryam says IK is ‘non-issue now’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday dared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to reveal the names of “Mr X and Mr Y” with evidence to back his claims of the alleged threatening telephone calls to his party members.

Talking to media persons here, the PML-N leader said that the party had named and also provided proof of those that she stated were behind pressuring the party leaders in the past through telephone calls.

“We had to receive the calls and the threats but faced all these and the ‘revolution’ did not end within two months,” she said in response to a question about PTI chairman Khan’s claims in his Monday’s rally in Chakwal about the alleged threatening calls from the powers that be to his party members.

“What is X and Y? If there is any evidence, then bring it forward… If you (Imran) don’t have the courage to reveal their identities, then what lesson are you giving to the nation to call them out and threaten them in return,” she said.

“The one, on whose behest calls were being made in the past, is now saying that his members are receiving calls. What about when you were responsible for such calls to the people,” she further asked Khan.

To another question about inflation, she said that the high electricity bills and petrol prices are bringing more problems for the people. However, she maintained that the reason behind the current inflation was not Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but the IMF deal and the four years of “incompetence” of Imran Khan. “Efforts are being made to bring the economy back on track, but the responsibility for the current inflation is on the real ‘culprit’ – Imran Khan,” she alleged.

About any possibility of change in Punjab, she maintained that the Government is Punjab is an “Adalati (judicial)” and an “illegitimate” government, adding that it can end any day and it will be better that it comes to an end as soon as possible.

To another question, she said that the PML-N and other parties had also organised long marches in the past, adding that no one will be allowed to bring the “armed groups” to attack the state functionaries and the police personnel. “I, neither consider this a democratic way nor do I acknowledge him as a democratic person,” she added.

“Now, he is saying that if a person of his choice is not being appointed as the army chief, then he will malign the entire institution. Is this democratic behaviour or of a democratic person,” she said, adding that there are generals in the line who have sacrificed their entire lives to reach this position. “Basically, he is trying to hide his own theft, the diamond necklace which was stolen. So, this is only a drama to say that the appointment should not be made by Nawaz Sharif and Zardari allegedly for being “thieves” as he said. The entire world knows that it’s a drama and an effort to protect his own theft,” she maintained.

To another question about the reported meeting between Imran Khan and army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, she said that he should tell the nation and his own party if any meeting he had held in the “darkness of the night”.

She alleged that Imran Khan had met former Army Chief Raheel Sharif during the PTI’s 2014 sit-in, as well.

Asked whether Imran Khan still continued to be the “blue-eyed child” of any institution, she said: “That someone whose blue-eyed child he (Imran Khan) is, do not actually consider him to be so, but they are trying to make their own things done through him (Imran Khan).”

About the Islamabad High Court (IHC) quashing the terror charges against Imran Khan in the case over his controversial remarks against a female judge, she said: “Regardless of whatever sections were applied to him, he is convicted every time because he has made the comments in front of the world and it doesn’t need to be proved (before the court).”

She further stated that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will return soon and face court. She expressed optimism that the former premier will also be cleared by the courts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022