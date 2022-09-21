KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 122,896 tonnes of cargo comprising 91,980 tonnes of import cargo and 30,916 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 91,980 comprised of 38,394 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,651 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,364 tonnes of Rapessed, 5,946 tonnes of Urea, 7,665 tonnes of Wheat & 33,960 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,916 tonnes comprised of 24,914 tonnes of containerized cargo, 260 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 5,742 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

—Nearly, 6445 containers comprising of 3065 containers import and 3380 containers export were handled on Saturday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 427 of 20’s and 1208 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 111 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 604 of 20’s and 301 of 40’s loaded containers while 332 of 20’s and 921 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, OOCL Austrialia, MAC Dalian, Safeen Prestige and Northern Dedication have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 07 ships namely, MT Lahore, Osaka, Diyala, St Mary, Cma Cgm Rabelais, Global Elegence and Safeen Prestige sailed from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, MSC Himanshi, MSC Rania and Junior left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 04 more ships, Lana, Chang Hang Run Hai, FSM and Songa Challenge are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 141,579 tonnes, comprising 111,579 tonnes imports cargo and 30,226 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,471` Containers (1,693 TEUs Imports and 1,778 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Al-Salam, Pegasus and MSC Melissa & 05 more ships, Maersk Detroit, Ikaria, Best 8, Ogino Park and FG Rotterdam scheduled to load/offload Gas oil, Coal, Containers, Cement, Chemical and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, QICT, MW-2, EVTL and LCT on Tuesday, 20th Sep-2022.

