KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 20, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
208,371,035 117,224,539 6,837,774,862 3,591,317,165
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 580,235,257 (495,203,248) 85,032,008
Local Individuals 6,046,413,111 -5,671,242,238 375,170,872
Local Corporates 2,292,299,875 -2,752,502,757) (460,202,880)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments