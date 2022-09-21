KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Arif Habib Corporation Ltd # 14-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 Javedan Corporation Ltd # 15-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 21-Sep-22 Askari Life Assurance Company Ltd # 16-Sep-22 22-Sep-22 22-Sep-22 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd # 16-Sep-22 24-Sep-22 24-Sep-22 (BAFLTFC6) Bank Al-Falah Ltd 11-Sep-22 25-Sep-22 Javedan Corporation Ltd 23-Sep-22 25-Sep-22 40% (i) 21-Sep-22 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd # 19-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 (HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 280% (F), 15% B 26-Sep-22 16-Sep-22 MetaTech Health Ltd 20-Sep-22 26-Sep-22 355% (B) 16-Sep-22 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 200% (F) 16-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 First Habib Modaraba # 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 ICI Pakistan Ltd 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 150% (F) 19-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 Habib Metro Mod # 21-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 27-Sep-22 Pakistan Cables Ltd 21-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 65% (F), 15% B 19-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 10% B 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 620% (F) 20-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 G3 Technologies Ltd * 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 8.8045% R 20-Sep-22 Lucky Cement Ltd 22-Sep-22 28-Sep-22 NIL 28-Sep-22 Atlas Battery Ltd 15-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 125% (F), 13-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 25% B International Steels Ltd 21-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 45 (F) 19-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 Universal Insurance Co # 22-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 29-Sep-22 International Industries Ltd 21-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 60% (F) 19-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 23-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 50% (F), 21-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 20% B Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 NIL 30-Sep-22 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 32.5% (F) 22-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 29-Sep-22 30-Sep-22 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-Sep-22 01-10-2022 47.50% (F) 21-Sep-22 01-10-2022 JS Bank Ltd # 28-Sep-22 04-10-2022 04-10-2022 The Hub Power Company Ltd 26-Sep-22 05-10-2022 NIL 05-10-2022 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd # 28-Sep-22 05-10-2022 05-10-2022 Progressive Insurance Company Ltd # 30-Sep-22 06-10-2022 06-10-2022 Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd # 28-Sep-22 07-10-2022 07-10-2022 Bestway Cement Ltd 01-10-2022 07-10-2022 40% (F) 29-Sep-22 07-10-2022 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd # 03-10-2022 10-10-2022 10-10-2022 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd # 03-10-2022 11-10-2022 11-10-2022 Cherat Packaging Ltd 04-10-2022 11-10-2022 15% (F),10% B 30-Sep-22 11-10-2022 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 30% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Emco Industries Ltd 05-10-2022 12-10-2022 5% (F) 03-10-2022 12-10-2022 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 06-10-2022 13-10-2022 50% (F) 04-10-2022 13-10-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd # 07-10-2022 14-10-2022 14-10-2022 Good Luck Industries Ltd. 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 30% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022 Arif Habib Ltd 08-10-2022 15-10-2022 60% (F) 06-10-2022 15-10-2022 MetaTech Health Ltd 09-10-2022 15-10-2022 15-10-2022 Nishat Power Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 25% (F) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022 Interloop Ltd 11-10-2022 18-10-2022 20% (F) 4% (B) 07-10-2022 18-10-2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 National Refinery Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150% (F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Merit Packaging Ltd 13-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022 Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 NIL 20-10-2022 Descon Oxychem Ltd 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 20% (F) 10-10-2022 20-10-2022 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 13-10-2022 20-10-2022 150% (F) 11-10-2022 20-10-2022 Thal Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Agriauto Industries Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 25% B 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 National Foods Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 100% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 14-10-2022 20-10-2022 15% (F) 12-10-2022 20-10-2022 Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 21-10-2022 Altern Energy Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Pakistan PVC Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 Nil 21-10-2022 First National Bank Modaraba 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022 Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 80% (F) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 Macter International Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 Matco Foods Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS AND INV. LTD. 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022 Kohinoor Energy Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022 J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Next Capital Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Bolan Castings Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 Nil 25-10-2022 Hum Network Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 Nil 25-10-2022 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 Nil 25-10-2022 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 Habib Rice Product Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022 Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ismail Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 25% (B) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Habib Metro Mod 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 OLP Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Gatron (Industries) Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 28-10-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

