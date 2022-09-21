AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Arif Habib Corporation 
Ltd #                          14-Sep-22     21-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
Javedan Corporation Ltd #      15-Sep-22     21-Sep-22                                     21-Sep-22
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Ltd #                  16-Sep-22     22-Sep-22                                     22-Sep-22
The United Insurance
 Co. of Pakistan Ltd #         16-Sep-22     24-Sep-22                                     24-Sep-22
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Al-Falah
 Ltd                           11-Sep-22     25-Sep-22
Javedan Corporation Ltd        23-Sep-22     25-Sep-22    40% (i)            21-Sep-22
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd #       19-Sep-22     26-Sep-22                                     26-Sep-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd       20-Sep-22     26-Sep-22
Colgate-Palmolive 
(Pakistan) Ltd                 20-Sep-22     26-Sep-22    280% (F), 15% B    26-Sep-22     16-Sep-22
MetaTech Health Ltd            20-Sep-22     26-Sep-22    355% (B)           16-Sep-22
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd       20-Sep-22     27-Sep-22    200% (F)           16-Sep-22     27-Sep-22
First Habib Modaraba #         21-Sep-22     27-Sep-22                                     27-Sep-22
ICI Pakistan Ltd               21-Sep-22     27-Sep-22    150% (F)           19-Sep-22     27-Sep-22
Habib Metro Mod #              21-Sep-22     27-Sep-22                                     27-Sep-22
Pakistan Cables Ltd            21-Sep-22     28-Sep-22    65% (F), 15% B     19-Sep-22     28-Sep-22
Century Paper & Board 
Mills Ltd                      22-Sep-22     28-Sep-22    10% B              20-Sep-22     28-Sep-22
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd     22-Sep-22     28-Sep-22    620% (F)           20-Sep-22     28-Sep-22
G3 Technologies Ltd *          22-Sep-22     28-Sep-22    8.8045% R          20-Sep-22
Lucky Cement Ltd               22-Sep-22     28-Sep-22    NIL                28-Sep-22
Atlas Battery Ltd              15-Sep-22     29-Sep-22    125% (F),          13-Sep-22     29-Sep-22
                                                          25% B
International Steels Ltd       21-Sep-22     29-Sep-22    45 (F)             19-Sep-22     29-Sep-22
Universal Insurance Co #       22-Sep-22     29-Sep-22                                     29-Sep-22
International Industries Ltd   21-Sep-22     30-Sep-22    60% (F)            19-Sep-22     30-Sep-22
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd     23-Sep-22     30-Sep-22    50% (F),
                               21-Sep-22     30-Sep-22    20% B
Worldcall Telecom Ltd          23-Sep-22     30-Sep-22    NIL                30-Sep-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation      24-Sep-22     30-Sep-22
Indus Motor Company Ltd        24-Sep-22     30-Sep-22    32.5% (F)          22-Sep-22     30-Sep-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd                   29-Sep-22     30-Sep-22
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd         23-Sep-22     01-10-2022   47.50% (F)         21-Sep-22    01-10-2022
JS Bank Ltd #                  28-Sep-22     04-10-2022                                   04-10-2022
The Hub Power Company Ltd      26-Sep-22     05-10-2022   NIL                             05-10-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd #        28-Sep-22     05-10-2022                                   05-10-2022
Progressive Insurance 
Company Ltd #                  30-Sep-22     06-10-2022                                   06-10-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #      28-Sep-22     07-10-2022                                   07-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd             01-10-2022    07-10-2022   40% (F)            29-Sep-22    07-10-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd #      03-10-2022    10-10-2022                                   10-10-2022
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan
 Ltd #                         03-10-2022    11-10-2022                                   11-10-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd           04-10-2022    11-10-2022   15% (F),10% B      30-Sep-22    11-10-2022
Cherat Cement Company Ltd      05-10-2022    12-10-2022   30% (F)           03-10-2022    12-10-2022
Emco Industries Ltd            05-10-2022    12-10-2022   5% (F)            03-10-2022    12-10-2022
Tata Textile Mills Ltd         06-10-2022    13-10-2022   50% (F)           04-10-2022    13-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Ltd #                          07-10-2022    14-10-2022                                   14-10-2022
Good Luck Industries Ltd.      08-10-2022    15-10-2022   30% (F)           06-10-2022    15-10-2022
Arif Habib Ltd                 08-10-2022    15-10-2022   60% (F)           06-10-2022    15-10-2022
MetaTech Health Ltd            09-10-2022    15-10-2022                                   15-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd               11-10-2022    18-10-2022   25% (F)           07-10-2022    18-10-2022
Interloop Ltd                  11-10-2022    18-10-2022   20% (F) 4% (B)    07-10-2022    18-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd     12-10-2022    19-10-2022   15% (F)           10-10-2022    19-10-2022
National Refinery Ltd          12-10-2022    19-10-2022   150% (F)          10-10-2022    19-10-2022
Merit Packaging Ltd            13-10-2022    19-10-2022   NIL                             19-10-2022
Amreli Steels Ltd              12-10-2022    20-10-2022   NIL                             20-10-2022
Descon Oxychem Ltd             12-10-2022    20-10-2022   20% (F)           10-10-2022    20-10-2022
Dynea Pakistan Ltd             13-10-2022    20-10-2022   150% (F)          11-10-2022    20-10-2022
Thal Ltd                       14-10-2022    20-10-2022   50% (F)           12-10-2022    20-10-2022
Agriauto Industries Ltd        14-10-2022    20-10-2022   25% B             12-10-2022    20-10-2022
National Foods Ltd             14-10-2022    20-10-2022   100% (F)          12-10-2022    20-10-2022
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd   14-10-2022    20-10-2022   15% (F)           12-10-2022    20-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd           14-10-2022    21-10-2022   50% (F)           12-10-2022    21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd              14-10-2022    21-10-2022   NIL                             21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd               14-10-2022    21-10-2022   Nil                             21-10-2022
First National Bank 
Modaraba                       14-10-2022    21-10-2022   NIL                             21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical 
Industries Ltd                 15-10-2022    21-10-2022   80% (F)           13-10-2022    21-10-2022
Macter International Ltd       15-10-2022    22-10-2022   15% (F)           13-10-2022    22-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
 Bank Ltd                      17-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                             24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                17-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                             24-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                  17-10-2022    24-10-2022   10% (F)           13-10-2022    24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd            18-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL               24-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd        18-10-2022    25-10-2022   20% (F)           14-10-2022    25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022   15% B             14-10-2022    25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd             18-10-2022    25-10-2022   Nil                             25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                18-10-2022    25-10-2022   Nil                             25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022   Nil                             25-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                             25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.             19-10-2022    25-10-2022   10% (F)           17-10-2022    25-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd         18-10-2022    26-10-2022   40% (F)           14-10-2022    26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd            18-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                             26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022   12% (F)           17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                    19-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)          17-10-2022    26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022   40% (F)           18-10-2022    26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022   29.10 (ii)        18-10-2022    26-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   20% (F)           18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber 
Co. Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   30% (F)           18-10-2022    27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries
 Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022   20% (F) 25% (B)   19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement 
Factory Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba         21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                             27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022   15% (F)           19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022   40% (F)           19-10-2022    27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement 
Company Ltd                    15-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)           13-10-2022    28-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba           18-10-2022    28-10-2022   20% (F)           14-10-2022    25-10-2022
Habib Metro Mod                18-10-2022    28-10-2022   4.5% (F)          14-10-2022    25-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022   20% (F)           19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                             28-10-2022
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation                    22-10-2022    28-10-2022   50% (F)           20-10-2022    28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba       22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL               28-10-2022    28-10-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Company has announced Class B Shares by way of Right issue *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories