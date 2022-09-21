KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 20, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US S (O/M) 243.40 245.40 DKK 32.34 32.44
SAUDIA RIYAL 64.50 65.15 NOK 23.47 23.57
UAE DIRHAM 66.15 66.81 SEK 22.29 22.39
EURO 243.00 245.00 AUD $ 162.50 164.00
UK POUND 278.00 280.00 CADS 182.50 184.50
JAPANI YEN 1.68021 1.70021 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 250.28 251.28 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 35.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
