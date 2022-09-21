AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 20, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M)          243.40    245.40   DKK                 32.34    32.44
SAUDIA RIYAL         64.50     65.15   NOK                 23.47    23.57
UAE DIRHAM           66.15     66.81   SEK                 22.29    22.39
EURO                243.00    245.00   AUD $              162.50   164.00
UK POUND            278.00    280.00   CADS               182.50   184.50
JAPANI YEN         1.68021   1.70021   INDIAN RUPEE         2.35     2.70
CHF                 250.28    251.28   CHINESE YUAN        33.50    35.00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.20     2.70
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Forex Association of Pakistan currency rate today currency exchange rate today

Comments

1000 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories