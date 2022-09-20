AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
Sports

Rizwan’s fifty helps Pakistan to 158-7 in first T20I

AFP Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 09:28pm
KARACHI: Opener Mohammad Rizwan continued his good batting form with an attractive 46-ball 68 to take Pakistan to 158-7 in the first Twenty20 cricket international against England in Karachi on Tuesday.

Rizwan, top run-getter in the Asia Cup earlier this month with 281, knocked six boundaries and two sixes and put on 85 for the first wicket with skipper Babar Azam (31) after England won the toss and fielded.

England are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years to play seven Twenty20 internationals.

England debutant paceman Luke Wood finished with 3-24, while spinner Adil Rashid took 2-27.

Cricket Pakistan England T20

