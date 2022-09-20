AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
England win toss, send Pakistan in to bat in first T20I

AFP Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 07:39pm
Follow us

KARACHI: England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and opted to bowl in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the National stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan for 17 years, see the return of opener Alex Hales after a three-year absence following a failed recreational drug test in 2019.

Left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood makes his T20I debut for England while batter Shan Masood is playing his first T20I for Pakistan.

Pakistan's players are wearing a special kit in today's game, which shows their names and numbers submerged in water, to show solidarity with victims of the devastating floods that hit the country this summer.

England's players are wearing black armbands as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8.

The remaining matches of the series are in Karachi (September 22, 23 and 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, David Willey, Luke Wood

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)

