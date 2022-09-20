AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
Australia elect to bat in the first T20 against India

AFP Published September 20, 2022
MOHALI: Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl against India in the opener of the three match Twenty20 series on Tuesday.

The visitors will play without opener David Warner who has been rested for the India series ahead of the Twenty20 World cup in October.

He has been replaced by Cameron Green.

India has made some changes in their squad after their dismal performance during the recently held Asia Cup.

The home team has brought back Umesh Yadav to strengthen their fast bowling attack.

The teams will play three Twenty20 matches during the bilateral series.

Teams:

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia:

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

