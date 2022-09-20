AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 79.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
EPCL 55.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
OGDC 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.07%)
PAEL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.88%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
TRG 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
UNITY 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,406 Decreased By -47.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,308 Decreased By -212.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,496 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodities, banks lift London’s FTSE 100 in big week for central banks

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 12:34pm
Follow us

UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced on Tuesday, lifted by commodity and banking stocks, while global markets remained cagey in a busy week for global central bank meetings. The FTSE 100 gained 0.9% at 0707 GMT, after a day off to mark Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Miners added 1.4%, tracking firm metal prices on hopes that top consumer China would ease COVID-19 curbs further.

Oil majors BP and Shell rose more than 1% each in early trading.

Market sentiment, however, remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s Sept. 20-21 policy meeting, as traders positioned themselves for a rising interest rate environment in the world’s largest economy.

Growth fears drag on FTSE 100

The Bank of England’s policy decision that got pushed back to Sept. 22 from Sept. 15, because of the national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth, is also due this week, with traders seeing a 75% likelihood of a 75 basis point hike. Rate-sensitive banks climbed 1.4%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index edged 0.2% higher, with holiday group TUI AG among its best performers as it gained 3.4% after reiterating it expects to return to profitability this year.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

Commodities, banks lift London’s FTSE 100 in big week for central banks

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Expert explains reasons behind world’s tepid response to this year’s floods

PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Read more stories