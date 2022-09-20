AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from Oct

Reuters Published September 20, 2022
Apple Inc said on Monday prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post.

US gets a voice in Epic battle with Apple

These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.

