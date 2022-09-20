China stocks track global peers higher ahead of Fed rate-hike decision

SHANGHAI: China stocks rebounded on Tuesday, snapping a four-session losing streak in line with gains in global markets, as investors priced in an expected hefty US Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week to tackle searing inflation.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index added 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5%. ** The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index advanced 1.4%.

** Other Asian shares edged up, following a rebound in the final hour of New York trading.

** China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at a monthly fixing as expected, as authorities appeared to hold off immediate monetary easing following rapid declines in the local currency and as central banks elsewhere tightened policy.

** Real estate developers lost 3.6%, while new energy shares and non-ferrous metal jumped more than 3% each. ** Tianqi Lithium Corp surged nearly 9%, Chengxin Lithium Group jumped 6.2%, and battery giant CATL added 2.1%.

** Still, the new energy sector is down roughly 15% from a recent peak one month ago, as expectations of aggressive overseas rate hikes weighed.

** Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the government aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an “orderly opening up”.

** China’s government also issued draft rules aimed at making it easier for some foreigners to enter China for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong jumped 2.5%, with index heavyweights Alibaba and Meituan both up more than 3%.

** Casino operators soared more than 5%.