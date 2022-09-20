Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday slightly higher after two days of losses and following a positive lead from Wall Street, though traders remain nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.73 percent, or 134.71 points, to 18,700.68.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 percent, or 12.23 points, to 3,127.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.58 percent, or 11.50 points, to 2,001.86.