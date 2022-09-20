AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 79.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 55.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
GGL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.95%)
GTECH 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
OGDC 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
PAEL 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.88%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
TRG 117.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
UNITY 20.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.32%)
BR30 15,419 Decreased By -35.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 41,339 Decreased By -182 (-0.44%)
KSE30 15,510 Decreased By -92.7 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2022 11:39am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday slightly higher after two days of losses and following a positive lead from Wall Street, though traders remain nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.73 percent, or 134.71 points, to 18,700.68.

Hong Kong stocks start week with loss

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 percent, or 12.23 points, to 3,127.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.58 percent, or 11.50 points, to 2,001.86.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Expert explains reasons behind world’s tepid response to this year’s floods

PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Read more stories