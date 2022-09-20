AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Recorder Report Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 12:10pm
Pakistan’s rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering in the range of 238-239 level on Tuesday.

At around 12:10pm, the rupee was being quoted at 238.95, a depreciation of Rs1.04 or 0.44% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, Pakistan's rupee depreciated for the 12th successive session to settle at 237.91 in the inter-bank market, as expectation of a higher import bill and the greenback's global strength added pressure on the currency.

Despite receiving the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of $1.2 billion at the start of September, the rupee has continued to depreciate and has yet to see a positive session this month.

Experts say the country’s borrowing needs are expected to increase in the wake of massive devastation caused by flash floods, which will also drive up the import bill.

“In the short term, the country’s borrowing needs may increase further as floods devastate standing crops in Sindh and lower Punjab,” said AKD Securities in its report on Monday.

“The country will need to import various food items to fulfill local demand and therefore, the import bill will increase.”

The report added that the spread between the inter-bank and open markets has continued to grow owing to the lack of liquidity.

“Many small companies are unable to open LCs for imports, and the payments for those are being made through the black market, which is mopping up liquidity further,” it said.

The brokerage house urged on improving inflows through remittances and Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA).

Globally, the dollar remained firm below a two-decade high versus major peers on Tuesday, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive interest-rate-hiking campaign to rein in overheated inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, was little changed at 109.53, stable for the moment after pulling back from as high as 110.79 earlier this month, a level not seen since June 2002.

Oil price, a key determinant of currency parity, was also little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world’s biggest crude consumer.

This is an intra-day update

