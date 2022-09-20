Russia weighs hike in taxes on oil, gas

Russia is considering raising taxes on the oil and gas sector in order to plug the 2023 budget gap, the Kommersant daily said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The government wants, in particular, to raise the export duty on gas to up to 50%, start levying a duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and raise domestic gas prices so that companies pay more in minerals extraction tax, the paper said.

US oil may retest resistance at $86.76

The finance ministry has also proposed hiking the oil export duty and increasing state revenue from the oil products trade.