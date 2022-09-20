AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.53%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
AVN 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
EPCL 54.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.17%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FLYNG 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.26%)
GTECH 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
OGDC 77.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PAEL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
PIBTL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TPLP 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.6%)
TREET 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
TRG 116.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.56%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,147 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,404 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 41,430 Decreased By -90.8 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.44%)
Japanese stocks pare early gains ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2022 10:25am
Japanese stocks marked slight gains in back-and-forth trading on Tuesday as investors braced for this week’s long-awaited US Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to announce another big rate hike to tackle inflation.

As markets resumed trading after a national holiday, the Nikkei share index opened 0.8% higher and rose as much as 1.23% before paring gains to finish up 0.42% at the break.

The broader Topix index added 0.43%. Markets are fully pricing in a Fed rate hike of at least 75 basis points, with an 18% chance seen of a full percentage point rise.

“It would be a negative surprise for the market if a 100 bps rate hike was decided, and the Nikkei share average would likely test lower levels,” said a domestic asset manager.

Japan stocks slump on US CPI data

The Nikkei saw 155 of its 225 constituents mark gains, while 67 fell and three traded flat.

The index’s climb was largely driven by technology stocks, in line with overnight results from the Nasdaq 100 and the Philadelphia semiconductor index.

Chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd rose 1.27% and tech conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp added 1.28%. Both are major contributors to the Nikkei.

Other strong tech performers included TDK Corp, Kyocera Corp and KDDI Corp.

Pacific Metals Co Ltd saw the biggest individual rise on the Nikkei, up 5.57%.

Konami Group Corp notched the largest loss, falling 4.76%.

Healthcare was one of the few sectors to drop overall, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd lost 2.62%, M3 Inc dropped 2.37% and Terumo Corp fell 1.55%.

The real estate sector also weakened. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd dropped 2.10% and Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd fell 1.93%.

US Federal Reserve Japanese stocks

