AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 79.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.26%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
GGL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.95%)
GTECH 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
OGDC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.47%)
TPLP 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.04%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
TRG 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
UNITY 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
WAVES 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,149 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 15,449 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.04%)
KSE100 41,393 Decreased By -127.6 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,541 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Reuters Published September 20, 2022 Updated September 20, 2022 12:36pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday on concerns that further US interest rate hikes this week to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer. Brent crude futures for November settlement fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.93 a barrel by 0659 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was at $85.60 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2%.

The October contract will expire on Tuesday and the more active November contract was at $85.15, down 21 cents, or 0.3%.

The dollar remained firm below a two-decade high versus major peers on Tuesday, ahead of a slew of central bank meetings around the world this week led by the US Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points to rein in inflation.

The stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies and the expected rate increases have increased concerns that the tightening could trigger a global recession.

“Oil prices have been sliding in a downtrend since mid-June, and recession fears and a slowdown in growth in China are still the major bearish factors in general,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

While other major economies are tightening, China, the world’s second-largest oil user, on Tuesday left its benchmark lending rates unchanged as it tries to balance supporting its sluggish economic growth against the weakening yuan.

Fears of aggressive central bank tightening are still driving concerns for a “quickly weakening global economy” and pressuring crude prices, said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note.

US crude oil stocks are estimated to have risen last week by around 2 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The US Energy Department will sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for delivery in November, extending the timing of a plan to sell 180 million barrels from the stockpile to tame fuel prices.

Signs that major producers are unable to meet their output quotas did give prices some support.

An internal document from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, showed the group fell short of its oil production target by 3.583 million barrels per day (bpd) in August.

US oil may retest resistance at $86.76

In July, the group missed its target by 2.892 million bpd. The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is also continuing to keep that country’s exports from fully returning to the market.

Russia said on Monday that unresolved issues remained in the negotiations while France’s foreign minister said that it was up to Tehran to make a decision as the window to find a solution was closing.

However, they are signs that higher oil prices this year are curbing demand. US vehicle travel in July fell 3.3% from a year earlier, dropping for a second month.

US Federal Reserve Brent crude Oil US dollar US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices little changed on expectations that Fed rate hike will curb demand

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Pakistan flood-borne diseases kill 9 people

Wheat imports put big strain on forex reserves: ADB

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

Naya Pakistan Certificates: rate of return revised upward

Enhancement in limits: SBP makes key amendments to PRs for agri financing

Expert explains reasons behind world’s tepid response to this year’s floods

PM has a plateful of issues to discuss on UNGA sidelines

Shehbaz won’t get anything from US visit: IK

Read more stories