PM has destroyed hopes of business community: LCCI

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) chief Mian Noman Kabir said on Monday that unfortunately Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif failed to come up to the expectations of the business community.

While briefing media at a conference on “evolution of social political, economic order, past: present and future of Pakistan” Monday, Kabir said that business community had pinned high hopes on Shehbaz Sharif but unfortunately he failed to deliver.

He also said the present government is not alone responsible for the present economic crisis; instead wrong economic policies of all the past governments had also destroyed the national economy.

Kabir said that electricity has become so expensive that industry can’t afford it anymore. “The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) caused more damage to our industry than Modi. The closure of the industry will reduce the volume of domestic exports.”

President LCCI said that they are organizing this important and brainstorming conference aimed at to prepare an economic plan for the government for improvement in economic affairs in the days to come.

He said that Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, DG Walled City of Lahore Authority Kamran Lashari, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Chairman Nestle Pakistan Syed Yawar Ali, former Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud, former Federal Minister for Agriculture Syed Fakhar Imam, former Chairman FBR Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi, Executive Director Netsol Ayub Ghauri and Chairperson Crescent Foundation Syed Sardar Ali Shah have been invited to address the different sessions of the conference.

The LCCI President said that Pakistan is a resourceful country and has all the essentials for economic development but the need is to determine the right directions. He said that the purpose of holding this Conference is to bring all the stakeholders on one page and give doable solutions to the government to resolve the economic problems.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has a close eye on the economic situation. He said that doing business is becoming difficult in the presence of economic challenges so everyone will have to play his role for economic turnaround of the country.

Sohail Lashari highlighted the aims and objectives of the Conference in detail and said that the government and the private sector should work together for economic stability of the country.

