KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 272,133 tonnes of cargo comprising 208,304 tonnes of import cargo and 63,829 tonnes of export cargo during the 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 208,304 comprised of 99,618 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,995 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,689 tonnes of Rapessed, 6,239 tonnes of Urea, 13,371 tonnes of Wheat & 67,392 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 63,829 tonnes comprised of 56,752 tonnes of containerized cargo, 282 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 6,795 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 10285 containers comprising of 4702 containers import and 5583 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1054 of 20’s and 1653 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 171 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 718 of 20’s and 1052 of 40’s loaded containers while 579 of 20’s and 1091 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 11 ships namely, Ssl Brahmaputra, Clemens Schulte, Kuwana, Osaka, M.T Mardan, Global Elegance, Kyoto Express, Diyala, St Mary, Cma Cgm Rabelasi and Yangze Venus have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 11 ships namely, X-Press Angelesey, Nave Extella, GFS Prestige, Hilda, Kuwana, Tarlan, SSL Brahmaputra, Clemens Schulte, Saver 3, Eva Shanghai and Kyoto Express sailed from Karachi Port.

As many as 09 ships, namely Stolt Naple, Safeen Prestige, Northern Dedication, Al Shaffiah, Seamax Westport, Hansa Ratseburg, Berlin Express, KMTC Mundra and Belforest were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 13 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 05 ships, Cap Carmel, Gas Challenger, Delta Gas, Xin Yan Tai and Lil Stella left the Port on Monday morning, while 05 more ships, Alzubarah, Pacific Wind, Chamg Hang Run Hai, Junior and Nord Biscay are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 118,701 tonnes, comprising 70,320 tonnes imports cargo and 48,381 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,313` Containers (547 TEUs Imports and 2,766 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 05 ships, East Gate, FSM, Sargodha, MSC Himanshi and MSC Rania & another containers ship ‘Lana’ carrying Lentils, LPG, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Monday, 19th Sep-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022