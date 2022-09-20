KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (September 19, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
196,146,110 108,198,736 9,232,916,140 4,822,763,038
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,774,566,869 (735,150,929) 1,039,415,939
Local Individuals 6,378,410,537 -6,784,748,912 -406,338,375
Local Corporates 4,100,504,809 -4,733,582,373) (633,077,564)
