KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 19, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,520.59 High: 41,896.62 Low: 41,502.71 Net Change: 158.90 Volume (000): 78,086 Value (000): 6,529,161 Makt Cap (000) 1,615,379,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,047.84 NET CH (-) 86.84 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,447.95 NET CH (-) 41.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,600.32 NET CH (-) 61.54 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,700.33 NET CH (-) 4.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,794.60 NET CH (-) 11.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,045.70 NET CH (+) 15.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-September-2022 ====================================

