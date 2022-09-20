AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Sep 20, 2022
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 19, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 19, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,520.59
High:                      41,896.62
Low:                       41,502.71
Net Change:                   158.90
Volume (000):                 78,086
Value (000):               6,529,161
Makt Cap (000)         1,615,379,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,047.84
NET CH                     (-) 86.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,447.95
NET CH                     (-) 41.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,600.32
NET CH                     (-) 61.54
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,700.33
NET CH                      (-) 4.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,794.60
NET CH                     (-) 11.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,045.70
NET CH                     (+) 15.99
------------------------------------
As on:             19-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

