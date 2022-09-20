Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 19, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 19, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,520.59
High: 41,896.62
Low: 41,502.71
Net Change: 158.90
Volume (000): 78,086
Value (000): 6,529,161
Makt Cap (000) 1,615,379,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,047.84
NET CH (-) 86.84
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,447.95
NET CH (-) 41.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,600.32
NET CH (-) 61.54
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,700.33
NET CH (-) 4.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,794.60
NET CH (-) 11.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,045.70
NET CH (+) 15.99
------------------------------------
As on: 19-September-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments