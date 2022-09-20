AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
Sep 20, 2022
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 19, 2022).
Published 20 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 19, 2022).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      14.93    15.43
2-Week      14.99    15.49
1-Month     15.09    15.59
3-Month     15.83    16.08
6-Month     15.85    16.10
9-Month     15.88    16.38
1-Year      15.91    16.41
==========================

Data source: SBP

