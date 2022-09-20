Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 19, 2022).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 14.93 15.43
2-Week 14.99 15.49
1-Month 15.09 15.59
3-Month 15.83 16.08
6-Month 15.85 16.10
9-Month 15.88 16.38
1-Year 15.91 16.41
Data source: SBP
