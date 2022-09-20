Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (September 19, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.31557 2.31457 2.32400 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.01386 2.77314 3.01386 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 3.56529 3.24543 3.56529 0.12113
Libor 6 Month 4.12329 3.81114 4.12329 0.15225
Libor 1 Year 4.67214 4.18900 4.67214 0.22413
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
