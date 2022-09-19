AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street opens lower amid fears over rising rates

AFP Published 19 Sep, 2022 07:55pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: US stocks opened lower Monday as bond rates continued to rise ahead of a Fed meeting expected to lead to a new rate hike, stoking fears among traders of a hard landing for the country’s economy.

Around 1400 GMT, the Dow Jones was down 0.35 percent, the Nasdaq lost 0.37 percent and the broader S&P 500 0.41 percent.

“The stock market is beset with the same issues that caused it problems last week. Interest rates are going up, as are worries that those rising rates will lead to a hard landing for the economy and greatly diminished earnings prospects,” Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com said in a note.

US stocks edge higher after data, rail agreement

The yield on 10-year US government bonds was at 3.49 percent on Monday, up from 3.44 Friday.

But Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management said that even more than the 10-year benchmark, “everything seems to be in lockstep with the yield on the two-year, which in and of itself tends to track our interpretation of where the Fed is going to take rates.”

The two-year rate was at 3.95 percent, up from 3.86 on Friday, its highest level in nearly 15 years.

Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street opens lower amid fears over rising rates

Rupee inches close to historic low, settles at 237.91 against US dollar

Oil edges down on demand fears and strong dollar

IHC orders dismissal of terrorism charges against Imran Khan

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

Terror case registered against PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on its way to final resting place

Taliban release American engineer Frerichs in prisoner swap

China thanks Pakistan army for providing safe, secure environent to CPEC

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PM Shehbaz to arrive in US tonight to attend UNGA session

Read more stories