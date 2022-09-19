AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
ANL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
AVN 77.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
EFERT 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.56%)
EPCL 55.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-6.36%)
FCCL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
GGGL 10.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.14%)
OGDC 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
PIBTL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TPL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.21%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
TRG 119.91 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.66%)
UNITY 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 15,524 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,589 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,649 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices supported by slowing dollar rally

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2022 11:55am
Follow us

Copper prices rose on Monday, as a rally in the dollar ran out of gas and made the greenback-priced metal cheaper for holders of other currencies amid gloomy demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $7,784 a tonne by 0551 GMT and the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.9% to 62,580 yuan ($8,925.85) a tonne.

The dollar index was at 109.84 after hitting a high of 110.79 on Sept. 7 for the first time since mid-2002, with market participants awaiting key central bank meetings this week.

Copper prices fall as China’s yuan slumps

Prices of copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, have dropped 28% from record highs hit in March, as tighter monetary policies to control rising inflation threaten to hurt growth and metals demand.

“Weakening investor sentiment and falling demand in light of slower global growth put downward pressures on prices,” Fitch Solutions said in a note, revising down its copper price forecast for 2022 to $8,800 a tonne from $9,470 a tonne.

“Nevertheless, persistent supply issues in Latin America will prevent prices falling much further, and we expect copper to remain elevated by historical standards, averaging around $7,500 a tonne over Q4 2022.”

ShFE nickel increased 3.3% to 191,420 yuan a tonne, tin rose 1.2% to 178,190 yuan a tonne and aluminium fell 0.9% to 18,755 yuan a tonne.

China’s aluminium imports in August dropped 19% from a year earlier to 200,440 tonnes, reflecting weaker import appetite amid record-high domestic production and tight overseas supply.

Copper prices

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices supported by slowing dollar rally

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar

PM expresses sympathy for devasation caused by Hurricane Nanmodal in Japan

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fire engulfs candle factory in Karachi

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Bitcoin falls below $19,000 as cryptos creak under rate hike risk

Read more stories