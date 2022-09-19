Brent oil may extend gains to $93.78

Brent oil may break a resistance at $92.53 per barrel and extend its gains to $93.78.

Following its failure to break $92.53 on Sept. 16, oil approached this level again. Its persistence suggests an incomplete bounce triggered by the support of $90.51.

Both the retracement analysis on the uptrend from $87.24 and a projection analysis on the downtrend from $96.99 indicate a further bounce.

However, it is subject to a further observation whether this bounce would eventually develop into a continuation of the uptrend from $87.24.

Support is at $91.52, a break below which may open the way towards $89.26-$90.51 range.

Indeed, once oil falls below $90.51, the downtrend from $95.80 will be considered to have resumed.