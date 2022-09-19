AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.64%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
LOTCHEM 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.64%)
OGDC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PRL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TPL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.15%)
TREET 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.83%)
UNITY 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
WAVES 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 5.6 (0.13%)
BR30 15,657 Increased By 38.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,810 Increased By 130.4 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 87.5 (0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee nudges higher on RBI's call to fight inflation; Fed eyed

Reuters Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 11:39am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee firmed on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India vowed to front-load rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation, but risk aversion in broader markets kept a lid on solid gains.

The rupee edged up 0.12% to 79.6450 per US dollar by 0433 GMT, compared to its previous close of 79.740. The currency had hovered close to 79 levels last week before settling back in its recent trading range.

It seems like the RBI would continue on a rate-hike spree as it has hinted inflation is its primary target and this might help the rupee momentarily, but external factors are also of importance this week, a foreign exchange trader said.

There is risk aversion globally, so the rupee may remain range-bound, he added.

The RBI said in a bulletin late on Friday it would have to front-load its monetary policy to control inflation that has come above its tolerance level since January.

Indian rupee sees worst week in five

The central bank is widely expected to increase interest rates by another 25 to 50 basis points (bps) at its meeting at the end of this month, with the consensus gradually shifting towards the higher side.

Asian peers lost ground as the Chinese yuan tumbled 0.5% on markets worrying about a raft of central banks about to raise borrowing rates this week that threatens to tip the world into recession and hit demand.

The dollar index ticked up to 109.8 on the day but was expected to surge even more and retest its 20-year peak.

The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday for a two-day policy event and is mostly expected to hike rates by 75 bps. Yield on the US 2-year paper stood near a 15-year peak, sharply higher than yield on the 10-year bonds .

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee nudges higher on RBI's call to fight inflation; Fed eyed

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens marginally, hovers at 236-237 level

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

PM expresses sympathy for devasation caused by Hurricane Nanmodal in Japan

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Read more stories