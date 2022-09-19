AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.64%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
LOTCHEM 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.64%)
OGDC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PRL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TPL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.15%)
TREET 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.83%)
UNITY 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
WAVES 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 5.6 (0.13%)
BR30 15,657 Increased By 38.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,810 Increased By 130.4 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 87.5 (0.56%)
Chinese stocks mixed, Hong Kong falls ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2022 11:26am
HONG KONG: Chinese shares were mixed on Monday as the central bank injected liquidity and cut its 14-day reverse repo rate, while US President Joe Biden’s latest comments on Taiwan spooked investors.

Hong Kong stocks declined, with the tech sector falling the most, following a big sell-off in US markets on Friday as investors weighed the risk of another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

New energy shares drag China stocks lower, Fed rate-decision jitters weigh

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.14%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.16%. ** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.96% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 1.35%.

** Other Asian markets were subdued on Monday as investors braced for a busy week with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a 100-basis-point hike in the United States.

** Joe Biden said on Sunday in CBS News’s 60 Minutes that US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

** China’s central bank lowered the borrowing cost of 14-day reverse repos by 10 basis points on Monday and injected 2 billion yuan ($286.54 million) through 7-day reverse repos and another 10 billion yuan through the 14-day tenor.

** China’s August economic data overall is slightly better than expected, although the real estate market is weak, CICC said in a note, adding that the valuation of A-shares is relatively low and the market liquidity is abundant, so the medium-term outlook should not be too pessimistic.

** The country’s tourism stocks, up 2%, and Food & Beverage stocks, up 1.4%, led gains ahead of a 7-day national holiday starting from Oct. 1.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng tech index dipped 2.04%.

** Alibaba Group tumbled 3.4% and Meituan declined 1.1%.

China stocks China’s yuan

