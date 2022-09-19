AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
ANL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
EFERT 79.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.84%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-6.53%)
FCCL 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.58%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
GGGL 10.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
GTECH 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.42%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.92%)
MLCF 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.14%)
OGDC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
PIBTL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.21%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.62%)
TRG 119.90 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.65%)
UNITY 21.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,165 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.49%)
BR30 15,529 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,583 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,641 Decreased By -7.1 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares gain as banks boost; central bank rate hikes in focus

Reuters Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 01:51pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher in volatile trade on Monday, helped by gains in banking stocks, while investors awaited a host of central bank meetings this week to gauge the impact of rate hikes on global economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.7% to 17,649 as of 0455 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.6% at 59,208.

Both the indexes lost over 1.5% last week. Investors braced for a week littered with 13 central bank meetings that are certain to see borrowing costs rise across the globe and some risk of a super-sized hike in the United States.

“The entire market is focusing on US Federal Reserve statement this week even though it has already discounted a 75 basis points rate hike,” said Prashanth Tapse, research analyst, Mehta Equities. Markets will be looking at the Fed’s guidance for November, when another 75 basis points-hike is expected, Tapse said.

Despite Indian markets losing nearly 2% last week, foreign investors purchased a net $819 million worth of Indian equities, although they disposed of a net $258 million in the last two trading sessions, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

Data showed that tally for the month as of last close stood at $1.52 billion in net inflows. Rate-sensitive bank shares were top gainers, with the bank Nifty index rising 0.76%, while public sector bank index jumped 2%.

Among individual stocks, Ambuja Cement and ACC rose 6.7% and 1.6%, respectively, after Adani Enterprises completed its acquisition of companies and reconstituted their boards.

Indian shares fall as IT, automobile decline

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gained 2.5% after Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan agreed to buy a 30% stake for 23.71 billion Indian rupees ($297.5 million) in the Indian automaker renewable power assets.

Meanwhile, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 1.5% after India on Friday slashed taxes on domestic crude oil.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares gain as banks boost; central bank rate hikes in focus

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens against US dollar

Oil falls more than 1% on demand fears, strong dollar

PM expresses sympathy for devasation caused by Hurricane Nanmodal in Japan

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fire engulfs candle factory in Karachi

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Bitcoin falls below $19,000 as cryptos creak under rate hike risk

Read more stories