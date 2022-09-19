AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.64%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 58.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.48%)
LOTCHEM 29.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.64%)
OGDC 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PRL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TPL 8.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.15%)
TREET 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
TRG 120.10 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.83%)
UNITY 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
WAVES 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 5.2 (0.12%)
BR30 15,661 Increased By 42.5 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,810 Increased By 130.3 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 87.6 (0.56%)
Mining, gold stocks support Australian shares ahead of Fed meet

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2022 10:29am
Australian shares were steady on Monday, with mining and gold stocks supporting the benchmark index, even as risk appetite remained weak after investors weighed expectations of an outsized rate hike from the U.S Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index held its ground at 6743.4 points, as of 0040 GMT.

Globally, investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Fed policy meet, where the US central bank is likely to announce a 75-basis-point hike, while a section of the market believes that an outsized 100 bps rate will be necessary to tame soaring price pressures.

Back home, Australian miners led the gains with a 1.2% jump, despite lower iron ore prices in China, with sector majors Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals and BHP Group Ltd firming between 0.4% and 0.5%.

The gold sector jumped nearly 1%, as bullion prices steadied amid a weaker US dollar. Shares of Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources rose 2.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

The financial sub-index was trading steady, with two of the “Big Four” banks rising up to 0.3%.

Lake Resources turned out to be the top gainer, climbing as much as 16.7%, after the Australian lithium miner said work was proceeding at its Kachi project in Argentina, days after warning of a dispute with mining partner Lilac Solutions.

Losses in the energy sub-index countered benchmark gains, with index heavyweights Woodside Energy and Santos dropping 0.8% each.

Australian shares end lower as central bank flags rate hikes

Seperately, Origin Energy said it would divest its entire stake in the Betaloo Basin for A$60 million ($40.36 million), while also intending to exit its upstream exploration permits New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.1% to 11,586.3 points.

