Futures spread up 384bps

Recorder Review Published 19 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 384bps to 16.85 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 31.6 percent to 49.69 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 37.77 million shares.

Average daily traded value on futures counter increased by 86.1 percent to Rs 3.23 billion during this week against previous week’s average of Rs 1.73 billion.

