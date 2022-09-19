AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Sep 19, 2022
Politicians’ petty interests have hurt democracy: Fazl

NNI Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:09am
KARACHI: The chief of ruling alliance of 13 parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the selfishness of politicians affected the democratic process in the country.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed a condolence reference of Sardar Attaullah Mengal in Karachi on Sunday.

Fazl said that they are fighting for the survival of democracy in Pakistan and trying for its stability since the 80s. But, he added that the selfishness of politicians themselves has also affected the democratic process in the country.

Earlier, speaking during a meeting of JUI-F’s provincial general council in Peshawar, Fazlur Rehman once again criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and reminded him that only Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has the authority to appoint the next army chief.

While referring to Khan’s ouster from power in April, he said that the PDM had successfully crushed the “fitna”. “Every time he delivers a speech, he only blows his own trumpet,” the JUI-F chief said as he berated Khan’s government for handing over Indian air force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman back to his country within 24 hours. Fazl also called out the PTI-led government for “holding the State Bank of Pakistan hostage to the demands of the IMF.”

In response to Khan’s statements regarding the appointment of the army chief and elections in the country, Fazl said, “In the past, Khan used to say that the army chief should be dismissed but now he wants his tenure to be extended. But let us remind him that the army chief will be appointed by PM Shehbaz.”

The PDM chief added that since Khan had been “proven guilty in the foreign funding case,” he has adopted certain tactics to subvert the truth. “If courts issue a decision against Khan, he calls the judiciary to be wrong. And if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gives a verdict against him, then he accuses the body [and the chief election commissioner] of being biased.”

The PDM chief continued: “Khan talks about calling on the public and not giving more time to the government if the election date is not announced. But who has asked him to give ultimatums to the government.”

He then said that polls in the country will be held as per the decision of the coalition government. “Try calling on the public. Hakeem Rana Sanaullah is waiting for you,” he said.

