AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP’s revenue body organises workshop for withholding agents

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 05:45am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: In an effort to enhance the capacity of withholding agents, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop on Sales Tax Withholding Regulations, 2020, said a press release.

The workshop was organised with support of the USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilisation (KPRM) Activity at the Elites Hotel in Nathiagali on Wednesday. Besides withholding agents, the participants included officials of universities and representatives of development authorities and education boards in the Northern Region.

In his welcome address, Additional Collector of KPRA’s North Region Umar Arshad Khan thanked USAID-KPRM for supporting KPRA’s efforts for enhancing capacity of withholding agents. He spoke at length on the role of withholding agents in helping KPRA meet its annual revenue collection targets.

Addressing the withholding agents, he said: “The KPRA collected Rs30.3 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22 and your role in the collection is very crucial for us. We achieved our target with your support and we expect you to continue supporting (us).”

He said the objective of the workshop was to enhance the capacity of withholding agents and assured them of his complete support in addressing their problems, like lack of liaison.

He said that the authorities would soon hold awareness sessions in universities for students so that a ‘culture of tax’ could be developed in the province.

The KPRA’s deputy collector for North Region, Raheel Iqbal, gave a detailed presentation on the Sales Tax Withholding Regulations 2020 to the participants and elaborated upon its each section. He also explained how to calculate and withhold sales tax on services from service providers and then submit their monthly returns.

Mr Iqbal said that withholding agents need to keep their records for five years because within that period KPRA can ask them to produce the same.

Another KPRA official, Jawad Rauf Kiyani, gave a live demo to the participants on how to calculate their sales tax on services and submit their monthly withholding statement to the KPRA portal.

Public Outreach Specialist of the USAID-KPRM Naveed Yousafzai said on the occasion that his organisation would continue to support KPRA by holding capacity-building workshops in Bannu, Chitral, and Bajaur for public sector withholding agents in the coming weeks.

“We will continue to support KPRA to build (a good) tax culture in the province,” he added.

The participants of the workshop praised the organisers and vowed to continue supporting senior KPRA officials in meeting their targets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

USAID Sales Tax KPRA KP’s revenue

Comments

1000 characters

KP’s revenue body organises workshop for withholding agents

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories