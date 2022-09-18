AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Pakistan

PM meets Nawaz Sharif, says govt providing assistance to flood victims

APP Published September 18, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and exchanged views on different matters, APP reported.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, he said friendly countries were extending assistance to the flood affectees.

The PM said relief goods were arriving on airplanes, trains, and ships, adding people of Pakistan were also giving donations and that the federal and provincial governments were performing their roles in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

PM Shehbaz to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The coalition government had allocated Rs70 billion and was giving Rs25,000 each to the affected families, through the Benazir Income Support Programme, he informed.

PM Shehbaz said the government was providing clean water, food, tents, and other essential items to the flood victims through national and provincial disaster management authorities.

“The whole nation and the armed forces are helping the flood affectees.”

