AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns arbitrary detention and illegal arrests of Islamic scholars in IIOJK

BR Web Desk Published 18 Sep, 2022 05:07pm
Follow us

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday strongly condemned the arbitrary arrests and illegal detention of prominent Islamic scholars, including Maulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, and five members of Jamaat-e-Islami, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The reprehensible arrests come only days before the UN General Assembly session manifesting India’s growing intransigence, and utter disregard for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Pakistan rejects Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging in IIOJ&K

“These arrests have marked a new low in the Indian occupation forces’ blatant and continued onslaught on the human rights of the innocent Kashmiris. The illegal detention of the Kashmiri Islamic scholars while the true representatives of the Kashmiri people are already under Indian custody under fictitious cases and on fallacious grounds, is yet another Indian attempt to rob the Kashmiri people of their distinct religious and cultural identity,” the FO said in a statement.

The illegal arrests of the Kashmiri Islamic scholars under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) which defies all international humanitarian laws and permits preventive detention for as many as two years without the need for any trial, is a deplorable preemptive step by the Indian authorities planning to occupy the religiously significant ‘Waqf Board’ properties illegally.

Govt condemns extra-judicial killing of Pakistani prisoner

Apprehensive of widespread protests and unrest in the face of such a malicious move, these scholars have not only been unjustifiably arrested but shifted from Kashmir to a prison in the Hindu majority Jammu. These politically motivated arrests are meant to stifle the voice of the Muslims of IIOJK and further marginalize them.

The FO demanded immediate release of these religious scholars and all other Kashmiri prisoners illegally detained by India.

“We also urge the international community to take note of the dangerously growing trajectory of Islamophobia in India, instigated at the behest of the BJP-RSS nexus that is aimed at suppressing the Muslims of India, denying them space to practice their faith freely and attacking their places of worship” it added.

FO Islamic scholars arrest in IIOJK Public Safety Act

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns arbitrary detention and illegal arrests of Islamic scholars in IIOJK

Saudi Fund for Development confirms rollover of $3bn deposit maturing on Dec 5 for 1 year: SBP

With climate crisis in focus, PM Shehbaz to address UNGA on Sep 23

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

Atif may be appointed new NTDC board chairman

Thousands in shelters as ‘dangerous’ typhoon hits Japan

Arsenal beat Brentford to regain Premier League top spot

King Charles to host world leaders as UK readies for queen's funeral

In crisis zones, an urgent UN push to put millions in school

England, Pakistan build for T20 World Cup in long-awaited series

Read more stories