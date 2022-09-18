AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 09:53am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for London on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at the invitation of the British government.

During his stay in London, the prime minister is also expected to hold an important meeting with his brother, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PM Sharif is likely to discuss with him the appointment of the new army chief, and the current political and economic situation in Pakistan among other issues.

After attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, the prime minister will leave for the US the same day to attend the UNGA session.

He will address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), scheduled to be held from September 20 to 26 in New York.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with various international leaders.

