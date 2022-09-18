AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
IMC gets PCB’s Official Content Partnership Rights

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 Sep, 2022 06:05am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that Independent Media Corporation (IMC) has become successful in bidding for PCB’s Official Content Partnership Rights following a transparent, open and fair tender process.

Through this partnership, IMC’s TV news channel, (Geo News), will have non-news access to all exclusive content in the period between September 2022 and August 2023. This includes select number of interviews with elite players/coaches/PCB officials, behind the scene footage, one-on-one interviews with star performers of the day from home international matches, 120 seconds of match highlights (for editorial purposes only) and access to the field of play on training sessions only for filming purposes.

From the PCB’s perspective, this partnership will bring the Pakistan cricket followers closer to the game through timely, accurate and fact-based information and analyses about Pakistan cricket affairs, both domestic and international, which, in turn, will contribute significantly in the image and profile building of the current and future stars, as well as protecting, promoting and enhancing the Pakistan cricket brand. Of particular focus for both sides will be enhanced reporting and information about grassroots/pathways cricket, women’s cricket, domestic events and other PCB initiatives, as such as the Pakistan Cricket Foundation and development programmes.

Welcoming Geo News, the PCB said: “Cricket unites our nation and is probably the only national brand that is recognised, respected, followed and admired the world-over. As such, it is the PCB’s obligation and responsibility to protect, promote and strengthen its image, profile and reputation so that Pakistan cricket continues to grow, develop and thrive.

