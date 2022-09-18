Hot, dry weather likely today

KARACHI: The country’s most parts are expected to witness mainly a hot and dry weather on Sunday (today), the Met Office said on Saturday. Weather in Karachi is likely to remain partially cloudy with chances of drizzle in morning and evening hours with a maximum temperature up to 33 Celsius and 85 percent humidity.

“Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country,” the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: rain, wind, thunderstorm was reported in Islamabad’s Saidpur 59 mm, Lower Dir 44 mm, Rawalpindi’s Chaklala 37 mm, Islamabad’s Golra 35 mm, Rawalpindi’s Shamsabad 32 mm and Kachehri 28 mm respectively, Balakot 26 mm, Attock and Islamabad’s Zero Point 25 mm, each.

Mir Khani and Jhelum 18 mm, each, Malam Jabba 16 mm, Islamabad Airport 14 mm, Mandi Bahauddin, Mangla 12 mm, each, and Kakul 10 mm.

Maximum temperature was recorded in Sibbi 41 Celsius, Dalbandin Nokkundi 40.5 Celsius, each, Turbat 40 Celsius, Rohri 39.5 Celsius, Khairpur 39.1 Celsius and Dadu 38 Celsius.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022