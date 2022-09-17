PIA organises food gala

KARACHI: PIA organized a food gala at PIA Training Centre where guests from the Commercial Aviation Industry participated with keen interest. The food gala was organized on the instructions of Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The guests were welcomed by CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat, Chief Operating Officer, Amanullah Queshi and senior officials of the airline. The participants were given video presentation followed by food presentation. The participants were informed about meal preparation and flight kitchen’s capacity of producing nearly 18,000 meals (per person) daily at PIA flight kitchens at Karachi and Islamabad, including other facilities available at PIA flight Kitchen. The purpose of the food gala was to increase PIA sales and attract other airlines’ to meet their catering needs.

