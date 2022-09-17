Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Friday (September 16, 2022).
========================
Open Bid Rs 239.00
Open Offer Rs 241.00
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
|Stock
|Price
|
Trust Mod. / Sep 17
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
2.30
▲ 0.54 (30.68%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Sep 17
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
1
▲ 0.12 (13.64%)
|
HBL Growth Fund / Sep 17
HBL Growth Fund(HGFA)
|
6.25
▲ 0.70 (12.61%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Sep 17
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
2.54
▲ 0.24 (10.43%)
|
B.R.R.Guardian / Sep 17
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba(BRR)
|
12.25
▲ 0.99 (8.79%)
|
Summit Bank / Sep 17
Summit Bank Limited(SMBL)
|
1.89
▲ 0.15 (8.62%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Sep 17
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
72.57
▲ 5.06 (7.50%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Sep 17
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
92.56
▲ 6.45 (7.49%)
|
Clover Pakistan / Sep 17
Clover Pakistan Limited(CLOV)
|
21.12
▲ 1.47 (7.48%)
|
Bata (Pak) / Sep 17
Bata Pakistan Limited(BATA)
|
2,200
▲ 150.00 (7.32%)
|Stock
|Price
|
MetaTech. / Sep 17
MetaTech Health Limited(META)
|
25.03
▲ -98.03 (-79.66%)
|
Punjab Mod / Sep 17
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
1.66
▲ -0.33 (-16.58%)
|
Hira Textile / Sep 17
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
1.84
▲ -0.21 (-10.24%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Sep 17
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
1.90
▲ -0.20 (-9.52%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 17
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
3.90
▲ -0.40 (-9.30%)
|
Colgate Palm / Sep 17
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited(COLG)
|
2,140
▲ -207.89 (-8.85%)
|
Quetta Textile / Sep 17
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
8.29
▲ -0.71 (-7.89%)
|
Philip Morris Pak. / Sep 17
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited(PMPK)
|
479.16
▲ -38.84 (-7.50%)
|
Masood Textile / Sep 17
Masood Textile Mills Limited(MSOT)
|
38.91
▲ -3.15 (-7.49%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Sep 17
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
13.24
▲ -1.07 (-7.48%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 17
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
27
▼ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Sep 17
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
25
▼ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
20
▼ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 17
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
19
▼ 0.00
|
Kot Addu Power / Sep 17
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
16
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Sep 17
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
8
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Sep 17
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
7
▼ 0.00
|
Bank Al-Falah / Sep 17
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
4
▼ 0.00
|
Lotte Chemical / Sep 17
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
3
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 17
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
3
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 16
|
238
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 16
|
237
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 16
|
142.92
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 16
|
0.96
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 16
|
1.14
|
Euro to USD / Sep 16
|
1
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 15
|
2.32
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 16
|
3,873.33
|
India Sensex / Sep 16
|
58,840.79
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 16
|
27,567.65
|
Nasdaq / Sep 16
|
11,448.40
|
Hang Seng / Sep 16
|
18,761.69
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 16
|
7,236.68
|
Dow Jones / Sep 16
|
30,822.42
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 16
|
12,741.26
|
France CAC40 / Sep 16
|
6,077.30
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 16
|
85.11
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 16
|
22,235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 16
|
131,690
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 16
|
1,675.06
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 16
|
99.29
