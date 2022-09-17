KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (September 16, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
265,822,339 148,078,364 9,983,721,181 5,031,614,629
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,140,903,896 (1,320,090,633) 820,813,263
Local Individuals 8,203,557,089 (8,691,111,369) (487,554,279)
Local Corporates 3,650,556,015 (3,983,814,998) (333,258,984)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
