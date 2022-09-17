KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 16, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,679.49 High: 41,921.35 Low: 41,603.42 Net Change: 92.60 Volume (000): 122,860 Value (000): 7,736,014 Makt Cap (000) 1,620,548,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,134.68 NET CH (+) 5.16 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,489.06 NET CH (-) 22.72 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,661.86 NET CH (-) 76.90 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,704.85 NET CH (+) 11.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,806.47 NET CH (-) 13.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,029.71 NET CH (+) 77.72 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-September-2022 ====================================

