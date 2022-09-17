AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 16, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 16, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,679.49
High:                      41,921.35
Low:                       41,603.42
Net Change:                    92.60
Volume (000):                122,860
Value (000):               7,736,014
Makt Cap (000)         1,620,548,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,134.68
NET CH                      (+) 5.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,489.06
NET CH                     (-) 22.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,661.86
NET CH                     (-) 76.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,704.85
NET CH                     (+) 11.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,806.47
NET CH                     (-) 13.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,029.71
NET CH                     (+) 77.72
------------------------------------
As on:             16-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

