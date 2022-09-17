Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 16, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 16, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,679.49
High: 41,921.35
Low: 41,603.42
Net Change: 92.60
Volume (000): 122,860
Value (000): 7,736,014
Makt Cap (000) 1,620,548,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,134.68
NET CH (+) 5.16
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,489.06
NET CH (-) 22.72
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,661.86
NET CH (-) 76.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,704.85
NET CH (+) 11.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,806.47
NET CH (-) 13.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,029.71
NET CH (+) 77.72
------------------------------------
As on: 16-September-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments