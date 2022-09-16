AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka name Chameera, Kumara in T20 World Cup squad

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 05:50pm
Follow us

Sri Lanka on Friday named pace bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in the hope that the duo recover in time for the tournament starting next month.

Both Chameera and Kumara missed the recent Asia Cup, which Sri Lanka won for the sixth time with a 23-run victory over Pakistan last Sunday.

The rest of the squad captained by Dasun Shanaka comprises players from the extended squad for that tournament, while they named standby players in Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 World Cup in 2014, have two warm-up games in Melbourne before they begin their World Cup campaign with a qualifying match against Namibia on Oct. 16.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Promod Madushan.

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka name Chameera, Kumara in T20 World Cup squad

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Rupee closes at 236.84 against US dollar as depreciation run continues

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

ICI Pakistan to divest partial stake of NutriCo Morinaga for $45mn

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s right to defend territorial integrity: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories